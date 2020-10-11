Shankar Ravani, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and his wife were brutally murdered in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. It is being told that he was shot dead by unknown criminals and then strangled. The bodies of both were found blood-soaked in the courtyard of their house. Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police Aseem Vikrant Minj has informed about this.

JMM leader Shankar Ravani murdered by criminals

The SSP of Dhanbad said that Shankar Ravani and his wife Balika Devi were murdered late on Saturday night in Bhaunra village of Sudamdih police station area. The bodies of both have been found by their home in a bloody state on Sunday morning. Police has also recovered khokas from the spot. 50-year-old Shankar Ravani was also the vice chairman of the JMM Dhanbad Metropolitan Committee.

Police is investigating the case

It is being told that there was no move in the house by the locals. After which the murder case was revealed. As soon as the information of the incident was received, DSP of Sindri AK Sinha, Bhura OP in-charge Kalika Ram, Sudamdih police in-charge and police of several police stations reached the spot and started investigating. The DSP said that police seized a knife and a khon of Nine MM from the spot.

JMM leader’s son was also murdered in 2017

According to the police, in the initial investigation, the reason for the murder is believed to be mutual enmity and political malice. On receiving information about Shankar’s murder, his sister and other relatives living in Sindri reached the spot. The family members are in a weeping state. Shankar Ravani has a 22-year-old son Karan, who is studying outside the city. In the year 2017, 25-year-old Kunal Ravani, son of Shankar Ravani, was also murdered by similar criminals due to mutual rivalry.

