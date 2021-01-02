A woman village head was strangled to death (God Murder in Godda) in Godda (Jharkhand), Jharkhand. Unknown criminals committed the crime. The deceased woman has been identified as 56-year-old Champa Chaudha. The police team (Jharkhand Police) reached the spot as soon as the incident was received and got involved in the investigation of the case. Police sources said that based on the evidence found in the investigation of the case, the help of technical cell will be taken. The matter will be revealed soon.The sensational case of murder is from Mohla village of Boarijor police station area. Meanwhile, SDPO KK Singh also reached the spot of the incident as soon as the incident was received and investigated the matter. He said that the woman was murdered with a sharp weapon. In the incident on Friday, the police recovered a government tab, hot water jar and flashlight from the head of the dead village head. Currently, the police has sent the body for postmortem.

Police is investigating the case

Family and villagers told during the investigation that the dead sister was at home after the death of her husband Neemu Marandi. She was staying at the house of her younger sister Marangamay Choudha for about 10-12 years. His dispute with the village head office was going on with the step-son. Panchayats were also held many times over this. Meanwhile, 56-year-old Champa was killed.

Villagers raise questions on the murder of village head

Manjhi Baisi chairman cum zip member Babulal Marandi and Panchayat Samiti member Manoj Marandi have expressed their displeasure over this incident. He said that the brutal killing of a chieftain in this way is a matter of grave concern which is restless. He has asked the administration to conduct a high-level inquiry into the case and arrest the killers early.