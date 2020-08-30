Highlights: Giridih administration quarantined BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj from UP’s Unnao

Ravi Sinha, Ranchi

BJP MP from Unnao in UP, Sakshi Maharaj has been quarantined by the administration in Giridih. Political mercury has started climbing in Jharkhand over this issue. Jharkhand Pradesh BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash has strongly attacked the state government. He said that the Hemant government is adopting a double character in compliance with the rules. The administration also remains a puppet. He has also threatened the movement.

‘Officers are taking action after seeing face’

Deepak Prakash said that from the beginning of the Corona crisis, the officials are taking action by looking at the face of the state government. Whereas they are expected to have uniformity in the observance of the rules with everything from ordinary citizens to VIPs, ruling parties and opposition. He said that at the start of the lockdown, the general public was locked in the houses, while the ministers of the government were flouting the rules by sending them to foreigners after filling them in buses.

Deepak Prakash said – BJP will agitate

Deepak Prakash said that MP Sakshi Maharaj had come to Giridih to attend a private function and was returning. In such a situation, barricading them like criminals, then quarantining is a reflection of the dual policy of political revenge of the state government. He said that if the state government does not free him from the quarantine, then the state BJP will make a strong agitation against the double character of Hemant government. He also warned the administrative officials to desist from becoming a puppet.

Questions raised on the attitude of the state government

The BJP state president said that the leader MLA Babulal Marandi and he is sent to the 14-day quarantine on his return from Delhi, while state co-incharge of the Congress from Delhi to Ranchi comes to meet the organization, still attends programs in Delhi. Is allowed back. He said that right now a minister of the state is instructed to be quarantine the entire cabinet if it is Corona positive, yet many ministers are roaming freely, also attending programs.

Sakshi Maharaj should have come to Jharkhand with permission: Congress

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Alok Kumar Dubey said that Sakshi Maharaj, a six-time MP, should follow the rules. If they had already come here with permission from the local administration, they would not have to face such a situation. State-in-charge Umang Singhar of the Congress also came to visit Jharkhand after obtaining permission, but when the permission was revoked by the administration, he immediately returned following the law.

Sakshi Maharaj may get permission to return

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj is expected to be allowed to return today. Deputy Commissioner of Giridih said that permission has been sought from the Chief Secretary on behalf of MP Sakshi Maharaj. Necessary steps will be taken by the district administration as per the decision of the state government.