Highlights: Movement of Tana Bhagat community at Tory railway station continues for third day

People of Tana Bhagat community from different districts are reaching the protest site

Due to the agitation, the operation of trains on the up and down routes of Dhanbad-Barwadih railway line is continuously interrupted.

Administration’s difficulties increased due to agitators reaching the protest venue

Ravi Sinha, Ranchi

The movement of Tana Bhagat community at Tori station of Jharkhand continues for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile, people from Tana Bhagat community from different districts are reaching the protest site. Tana Bhagat has been sitting on a dharna on the railway tracks since Wednesday. Due to their movement, the operation of trains on the up and down routes of Dhanbad-Barwadih railway line is continuously interrupted. Many freight trains have been stuck for three days due to the track jam, while some trains and passenger special trains are being diverted from another route.

Bhagat tried to agitate on these demands

Tana Bhagat, a follower of President Mahatma Gandhi, has been on agitation for the last three days demanding the enforcement of the rights granted in the land lease, pension and Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act. During the Gandhian movement, hundreds of people have made the railway track their bed. Food is being cooked on the spot. Administration agitations are increasing as agitators from different districts reach the protest site.

Also read: – Tana Bhagat’s performance: Many trains are stuck, Railways asked the Jharkhand government to vacate the tracks



Encamped on tracks near tory railway station

On Friday morning too, Tana Bhagat from different districts including Latehar, Chatra, Gumla, Lohardaga, Palamu, Singhbhum and Ranchi reached the spot in support of the movement. They say that they are demanding to free their land from rent. Tana Bhagat, who ran agitations against the British rule on these issues, is still fighting for his rights and rights after 73 years of independence. He said that many times attracted the attention of the government regarding his demands, but despite this his demand was not taken seriously, due to which this path had to be adopted.

Many goods trains stuck due to movement

According to the information, in addition to the Deputy Commissioner of the district on Thursday night, local MLA Baidyanath Ram also reached the spot and demanded Tana Bhagat to withdraw the movement. Leaders of the Tana Bhagat community say that they will not end the agitation until they get a written assurance from the governor. At present, the movement of trains has been greatly affected by their movement on the rail track. At the same time, the Railways has asked the Jharkhand government to organize Tana Bhagat movement, so that rail traffic can become normal again.

Delhi Ranchi Rajdhani Express also stuck for about 9 hours

The operation of passenger trains is currently closed due to the Corona era, but during the transition period dozens of goods trains, including the special train running from New Delhi to Ranchi, were disrupted. The Rajdhani Special train coming from New Delhi to Ranchi was stopped at Daltonganj station on Thursday for about nine hours due to the demonstration. During this time around 750 passengers were sent via bus to Ranchi, but a law student refused to get off the train on the way and remained adamant on reaching the destination station. After which she was shifted to Ranchi railway station after about nine hours under the protection of women police and RPF. The girl’s father, who came from Scooty, received him there.