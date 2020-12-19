Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar health minister and RJD leader, visited Saturday to meet his father Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav). He met RJD Supremo recruited in Ranchi Rims Paying Ward, Ranchi Rims. Tejapratap Yadav has come to meet the first father after the Bihar elections. Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav also came to Ranchi last week to meet the RJD supremo.According to the information, Tej Pratap reached Rims to meet his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad around 12.30 pm. During this, he was briefly restrained by security officials. This happened because till then no letter had come to meet the jail management. Later on completing the formalities, he was allowed to meet his father Lalu Yadav.

What is update about Lalu Yadav’s health

After getting permission to meet Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav went inside and the sevadar in the room also came out. Here, an ultrasound report has also come up for the kidney test of RJD Supremo. According to sources, according to the report, his kidney is not working properly, although dialysis is not needed right now. But his kidney status has reached stage-4 and a stone has also been detected in his kidney.

Tej Pratap’s first meeting with Lalu Yadav after Bihar election

After winning the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Tej Pratap has come to visit his father for the first time. Last week, Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav also came to Ranchi to meet his father.