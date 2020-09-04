Student not ready to go by bus Local authorities and the railway administration tried to convince Law student Ananya a lot, but the student did not back down from her demand. After which the railways decided to bring Rajdhani Express to Ranchi by another route. About nine hours later, the train left for Ranchi by a diverted route from Daltonganj station and late night the train reached Rajdhani Ranchi, where the father of the girl from Scooty had reached the station to pick her up.

Students reached Ranchi by Rajdhani Express It was told that earlier the railway administration was not ready to accept the demand of the student, but the student tweeted and told the Chairman of the Railway Board the whole thing, after which the Railway Board was directed to the DRM that the student Ananya be given Rajdhani Express It should be safely transported to Ranchi. Also read: – Tana Bhagat’s movement continues for the third day, because of the railway track jam, many freight trains were affected

Father arrives in Ranchi to pick up his daughter Ananya was alone in the train, for this, a woman soldier was also sent along for her protection. Ananya boarded the New Delhi-Ranchi Special Rajdhani Express from Mughalsarai to Ranchi. She hails from HEC Colony, Ranchi. Studying LLB at BHU.

‘Rajdhani’ got stuck on the way due to Tana Bhagat’s movement Here, due to the movement of the Tana Bhagat community, which is blocking the railway station near Tory Junction in Latehar district, the Railways are suffering a lot. The operation of more than 70 freight trains on this route has been affected due to the track jam from 5 pm on Wednesday evening. At the same time, the special passenger train running during the Corona transition period is being run from another route. Due to the rail operations being disrupted, the General Manager of East Central Railway wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand urging the protesters to be removed from the tracks.

A law student coming to Ranchi from New Delhi to Rajdhani Express (New Delhi Ranchi Rajdhani Express) refused to bow down to the railway administration for her rights and rights. Because of this style, Rajdhani Express had to travel a distance of 535 km to drop just one passenger. The entire matter came to light when the Rajdhani special train coming from New Delhi to Ranchi was stopped at Daltonganj due to the movement of Tana Bhagats near Tory Junction on Thursday. During this time, this train stood there for about 9 hours.