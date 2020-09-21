The full bench of the Jharkhand High Court on Monday, on a petition challenging the planning policy enacted and implemented by the Jharkhand government, quashed the appointment process for 18,000 teachers. The High Court reserved the verdict in the final hearing in the case a few days ago.

During the hearing, the state government upheld the state’s planning policy and said in court that this policy has been made keeping in mind the many circumstances of Jharkhand. Applicant Soni Kumari and others had filed a petition before the Jharkhand High Court regarding the local policy of the state and challenged the planning policy. The full bench consists of Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, Justice S Chandrasekhar and Justice Deepak Roshan.

The full bench of the High Court canceled the appointment process citing the order of the Supreme Court

It has been told that the full bench has rejected the appointment process citing the order of the Supreme Court as not being consistent with the Constitution. In the court, Soni Kumari challenged the reservation policy of 13 districts in the High Court in the Jharkhand government’s planning policy. Earlier, the single bench referred the case to the double bench and the double bench transferred the case to the full bench. After hearing the bench, its decision was reserved. In the year 2016, an advertisement for the appointment of 18584 teacher was removed. The same was challenged.

Appointments already made in scheduled districts of the state are also canceled

A petition was filed in the High Court against Soni Kumari in the court against reserving all posts in the scheduled 13 districts of the state for the local people. The court reserved its decision after hearing all the parties in the past. During the hearing, all the judges of the full bench agreed that some section of advertisement number 21 was directed to publish fresh advertisement for the scheduled district. The appointments already made in the scheduled districts of the state have also been canceled. Apart from this, the notification issued by the Governor was also rejected. Appointment will continue in non-scheduled districts.