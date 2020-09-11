A fierce encounter between security forces and the banned Naxalite organization Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) occurred at Latehar in Jharkhand. During this encounter on Thursday, the Naxalites managed to escape, taking advantage of the forest. However, several items including weapons have been recovered in search operations conducted by the security forces.

Naxalites managed to escape through the forest

According to the information, the personnel of Latehar District Police Force, Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF 214th Battalion were conducting search operations in remote rural areas of Sadar police station area. Meanwhile, the Maoists started firing on seeing security forces in Nareshgarh forest. After which counter-firing was also done by the security forces.

There were several rounds of firing from both sides.

In this encounter, the Naxalites were forced to retreat after firing by the security forces. He managed to escape by taking advantage of the path of the forest. It is reported that several rounds of firing took place from both sides in the encounter. There is no report of any casualty in this. The Naxalites had to flee seeing the soldiers falling heavily.

Large amount of weapons recovered in search operation

The area was cordoned off after the encounter. Police and paramilitary personnel conducted a search operation. Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand himself was monitoring the entire operation. A large number of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and several items including cartridges, motorcycles, mobiles and uniforms have been recovered in the search operation conducted after the encounter.