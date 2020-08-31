Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple located in Deoghar, Jharkhand, has started the facility of online entry pass for worshiping. Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said that these steps have been taken for the convenience of the common devotees in the Baba Baidyanath temple as per the instructions of the Supreme Court and the State Government. Devotees desirous of online entry pass will have to login to http://jharkhanddarshan.nic.in/ and register themselves. After getting the e-pass, devotees will be able to see Baba Baidyanath.According to the information, one person can issue maximum e-pass for four people. Presently the temple is being opened for a maximum of four hours for the people of Jharkhand. In such a situation, the devotees can reach Baba Baidyanath on time. Apart from this, a maximum number of 50 devotees are being allowed to visit the temple for the purpose of following the rules of social distancing. 200 devotees will be able to visit the temple in a day.

Devotees coming from other states are not allowed yet: Deputy Commissioner

Currently, people of Jharkhand can go to the Baba Baidyanath temple to visit the e-pass. In view of the increasing risk of corona infection, devotees coming from other states are not allowed to visit. Apart from this, people coming to Deoghar from other states will be quarantined first. Strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules or violate them.

Administration has issued special guidelines

Arrangements have been made to use masks, sanitizers for the devotees visiting the temple premises. Also, according to the guidelines of the central government, the necessary rules are being taken care of. Special guidelines have been issued regarding the visit to the temple. Under which the children, besides women availing health benefits, people above 65 years of age have been advised to avoid going to religious places. People are required to have a hand sanitizer, in addition thermal screening has been made mandatory at the gate.