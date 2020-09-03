Highlights: After Ranchi, the second airport of the state is being built in Deoghar

AAI is doing construction work in collaboration with DRDO and State Government

Work on this project costing Rs 401.34 crore

Deoghar Airport to be spread over 653.75 acres of land

New Delhi / Deoghar

Construction of another airport in Jharkhand is going on fast. The new airport in Deoghar district is going to be ready soon. The Airport Authority of India, in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the state government, is involved in the development of Deoghar Airport. It was informed by AAI that work on this project costing Rs 401.34 crore is going on fast. It will be completed very soon. This information has been provided by the Airports Authority of India, Directorate of Corporate Communications.

These features will be done in Deoghar Airport

Deoghar Airport will be spread over 653.75 acres of land and its terminal building is being constructed in an area of ​​4000 square meters. With 2500 meters long runway, this airport will be suitable for the operation of Airbus 320 etc. aircraft. The terminal building will have six check-in counters, two arrival points and a capacity to handle 200 passengers in case of congestion.

The design of the airport will be environmentally friendly and equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The design of the terminal building will be inspired by the summit of the Baba Baidyanath temple. Inside the airport, pictures of local tribal art, handicrafts and local tourist spots will be displayed, which reflect the culture of the region.

Second airport of Jharkhand after Ranchi

Deoghar Airport is the second airport of Jharkhand. It can be reached by about 6 hours drive from Ranchi. It is located towards the north eastern end of the state. It is also close to the northern end of West Bengal and southeastern Bihar. The development of this airport will give a boost to local tourism and it is likely to increase employment. This is mainly because a large part of the local population depends on tourism for their livelihood. The development of Deoghar Airport will also improve the overall economic development of the region.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the development of Deoghar Airport in Sindri, Jharkhand through a video link on 25 May 2018. Crores of devotees reach Baba’s city Devghar every year and for this, the only option was rail and road. Deoghar’s picture will change after this airport is built. It is believed that Deoghar Airport will prove to be a milestone for the state.