Naxalites fired indiscriminately on a ride bus going from Ranchi to Chaibasa. However, the bus driver was successful in delivering the bus to the correct Salamat Chaibasa with his understanding. There was no loss to any passengers. After reaching there, he informed the police of the case. Following the complaint of the driver, the police have started investigating the case.According to the information, in the Bandgaon police station area of ​​West Singhbhum district on Sunday night, armed Maoists tried to carry out a major crime. The Naxalites who had already ambushed the Shaktipunj bus coming from Ranchi to Chaibasa started firing on the bus. No harm was done to the bus driver’s understanding. Upon reaching Chaibasa, the driver informed the bus owner and the police about the incident. After getting the information of the incident, search operation is being conducted by the Chaibasa police and CRPF jawans in Bandgaon valley area.

Firing was also done by Naxalites in the past

In the case, Chakradharpur SDPO Nathu Singh Meena said that the incident took place late Sunday evening. The bus left for Ranchi to Chaibasa. As soon as the bus reached the forest area of ​​Bandgaon police station, the Naxalites saw the bus and started firing indiscriminately at it. Earlier, Naxalites were firing on the Ranchi-Chaibasa route to recover the levy by disrupting the operation of buses.

Just try to stop

Bus driver Sitaram Singh said that as he stepped forward after unloading the passengers in Bandgaon, he saw that armed Naxals tried to stop the bus. But they accelerated the speed of the bus, due to which the angry Naxalites started firing on the bus. Naxalites fired around 7-8 bullets on the bus. On hearing the sound of gunfire, he rushed to the bus and rushed to Chaibasa.