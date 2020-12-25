Highlights: Maoists threaten to cut the state secretary of RJD minority front by 6 inches in the new year

Naxalites also used unconstitutional language for ministers, legislators, leaders and officials

Maoists paste posters at half a dozen places in Badhar village, terror in area

Ashok Tulsian, Chatra

Banned Naxalite organization CPI Maoist Naxalites in Chatra have spread panic by posterising the names of leaders. Posters have been pasted in the name of Maoists at half a dozen places in Badhar Bhagwania village on NH 99, on Chatra Ranchi main road in Sadar police station area. Through the poster, the husband of Panchayat Samiti member of Badhar, co-social worker Uma Saw and RJD Minority Front state secretary Abdullah Ansari have been warned to leave the middleman.

Maoists have posted posters threatening the state secretary of RJD Minority Front, Abdullah Ansari, saying that they should desist from bullying habits to intimidate villagers in the name of votes. Posters pasted in the area say that if ministers, leaders, MLAs do not stop harassing the rural masses in collaboration with the officials, then in the new year these people will be reduced by 6 inches and sent away from the family.

Poster threatened

In the posters pasted in the area, Naxalites have described ministers, MLAs, leaders and officials as thieves. At the same time, the capitalists have also talked about becoming conscious. After a long time, the people of the area are in panic due to Maoist knock in the area. On getting the information of the incident, the SDPO and the station in-charge along with the defectors on the spot recovered all the forms and started investigating the matter.

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

However, the local people are describing the incident of posters betting as an act of anti-social elements. Those who have been mentioned in the poster believe that anti-social elements have held the poster for a long time regarding the land dispute in the village. However, the police is investigating the matter thoroughly and investigating the matter.