Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato Corona has been infected. He is admitted to the Trauma Center in Rimes on Monday. He was suffering from cold, cough and fever as well as difficulty in breathing. When he was not well, he had the corona examined in Bokaro, after which the report came back positive. He was referred to Rims from Bhandaradih in Bokaro. He arrived in Rims from 108 ambulances and was admitted to the trauma center. Doctors said they did not have a major problem at the moment.

Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato also gave information about this by tweeting. He tweeted that the report in the Corona investigation came back positive. He is admitted to RIMS for its treatment. He has appealed that all the people and acquaintances who have come in contact with him in the past must get their corona checked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress MLA Amba Prasad have prayed to God to get well soon after Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato got corona infected.

Dear friends,

Corona investigation has come out positive, for which I have been admitted to RIMS.

In the past, all friends and acquaintances who came in contact with me, appeal to all of them to get their corona checked. – Jagarnath Mahto (Stay Safe – Stay Safe) (@Jagarnathji_mla) September 28, 2020

Education Minister is also suffering from heart disease

Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato is also suffering from heart disease. He had a heart attack in 2018. He was then admitted to Medica Hospital in Ranchi. He has undergone NGoplasty once.

All programs canceled

All his programs were canceled after the education minister deteriorated. A general meeting was scheduled to be held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Paras teachers, BRP, CRP and Kasturba Gandhi School’s contract workers’ welfare fund. It was postponed.