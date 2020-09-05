The central government is worried about the rising case of corona in Jharkhand. A high-level team from the Union Ministry of Health has reached Ranchi on Friday to expand the medical facilities with proper control and control of the spread of Kovid-19 infection. The team members will take stock of the three cities of Jharkhand, which are worst affected by Corona, Jamshedpur, Ranchi and Dhanbad.Two members of the three-member team formed on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Health, Dr. Purnima Tiwari, Dr. Tapas Kumar Rai reached Ranchi by plane. At the same time, a member Dr. Amarendra Mahapatra has arrived by road. All the three members of this team are doctors of Deshi Nami-Girami Medical College. These include two doctors from the Medical College in Delhi and one from the Medical College of Odisha Bhubaneswar.

Also read: – Deoghar Airport will be ready soon, AAI gave information



‘Solid initiative to curb the spread of corona infection’

Dr. Purnima Tiwari, who is in the team of the Union Health Ministry, said that the central government is monitoring the situation online. Concrete initiatives are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. He will also speak with state government officials regarding what could be better in the Corona transition. The districts where the highest number of cases of corona infection are being reported, they will speak only after visiting those districts.

Corona: 83341 new cases in the country in 24 hours, total cases crossed 39 lakh

Will visit Jamshedpur, Ranchi and Dhanbad

The Union Health Ministry team will hold a meeting with Principal Secretary of Health Department Nitin Madan Kulkarni and other senior officials in Ranchi. Apart from this, Ranchi, East Singhbhum and Dhanbad district will also visit and try to understand the ground reality. It has been told that the team will take stock of selected hospitals. How the patients are being treated in these hospitals will be investigated. In addition, the administration will also take stock of other campaigns being conducted for the battle from Kovid-19. Team members will stay in the city for 10 days to assess the situation, as well as give suggestions as needed.