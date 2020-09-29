Ranchi: Returning from an event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, 17 foreign nationals of the Tabligi Jamaat hidden in a mosque here were released on Monday by a Ranchi court with a three-month sentence and a fine of Rs 2200.

The court sentenced them to three months imprisonment for confessing to the partial crime of the accused, which they have already spent in judicial custody. Along with this, he was also fined Rs 2200-2200.

The court ordered that since all the accused have already completed their sentence period, all should be freed after recovering the fine amount and they should be allowed to return to their country. The court of Ranchi Chief Judicial Magistrate Faheem Kirmani allowed all 17 foreigners to go home.

Senior advocate Abdul Allam, appearing for the accused, said that the court sentenced these foreigners to a total of three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2200-2200. He said that all the 17 foreigners have been traveling to different parts of the country as per their wish since getting bail from the Jharkhand High Court on July 15 and now they are completely free after the order of the lower court and will be able to return home soon .

In the same case, the court ordered the release of Haji Meraj of Ranchi, accused of helping foreign nationals, with a total fine of Rs 6200.

Read this also.

Drugs case: hearing on bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and brother Shovik continues, decision may come in a few minutes