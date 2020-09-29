The Election Commission has announced the election programs for the Dumka and Bermo Assembly Byelection 2020 on Tuesday. Voting will be held on November 3 for both seats, while counting will take place on November 10. According to the election schedule released on Tuesday, the by-elections will be held for the Bermo Assembly Seat and Dumka Assembly By-elections (Dumka Assembly Seat) as well as 54 assembly seats in different states of the country.Notification will be issued on 9 October regarding the by-elections in Bermo and Dumka assembly seats. Nominations can be filed by 16 October. Nomination papers will be screened on October 17 and nominations can be withdrawn by October 19. After the vote on November 3, the counting of votes will take place on November 10. In an order issued by the Election Commission, it has been told that sufficient number of EVMs and VVPATs have been arranged for the by-election. Voters will be able to use their 11 identity cards for voting.

Dumka seat vacated by Hemant Soren’s resignation

The by-election in Dumka Assembly is due to the resignation of JMM acting president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Hemant Soren had won the 2019 assembly election in addition to Dumka in Barhett assembly by-election in Sahebganj district. He later resigned from Dumka seat due to constitutional compulsion.

This is why the by-elections are held on the Bermo seat

Senior Congress leader Rajendra Prasad Singh, MLA from Bermo seat, died, due to which the by-election is being held in this assembly seat. He died in the lockdown period due to prolonged illness. Both seats were occupied by the UPA, so this by-election is associated with prestige for the ruling coalition. At the same time, the main opposition BJP will also try to regain its lost strength through a by-election.