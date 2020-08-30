Highlights: Giridih administration frees BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj from quarantine

After Sakshi Maharaj was sent to the Quarantine, the corona test was done by TruNet, in which the report came negative.

After the order of the state government, the decision was taken to exempt MP Sakshi Maharaj from the quarantine.

Jharkhand BJP had threatened agitation regarding the quarantine of Sakshi Maharaj

Ravi Sinha, Giridih

BJP MP from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh Sakshi Maharaj (BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj) has been freed from the quarantine by the Giridih administration. He was instructed by the district administration to stay in the 14-day quarantine a day earlier. The Jharkhand BJP had raised questions about this and threatened the movement. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Giridih Rahul Kumar Sinha said that during the sending of MP Sakshi Maharaj to Quarantine on Saturday, Trunet was given a corona check. The report of this test has been negative. After which he is freed from the quarantine.

Sakshi Maharaj freed from quarantine

The Deputy Commissioner of Giridih said that after the order of the state government, a decision has been taken to exempt MP Sakshi Maharaj from the quarantine. Now MPs can go from Giridih whenever they want. Meanwhile, Sakshi Maharaj has left for Delhi. BJP MPs came to Dhanbad by rail route on Saturday and were going by road after attending an event at Shanti Bhavan in Giridih. Then the subdivision officer Prerna Dixit stopped them.

BJP state president threatened agitation

Jharkhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash targeted the state government for quarantining Sakshi Maharaj. He had said that the Hemant government is adopting double character in compliance with the rules, the administration also remains a puppet. Deepak Prakash said that MP Sakshi Maharaj had come to Giridih to attend a private function and was returning. In such a situation, barricading them like criminals, then quarantining is a reflection of the dual policy of political revenge of the state government. He had said that if the state government does not free him from the quarantine, then the state BJP will make a strong agitation against the double character of Hemant government.

Sakshi Maharaj’s corona test came negative

On Sunday, BJP workers also tried to stage a sit-in to free the BJP MP, but the administration did not allow it. Sakshi Maharaj had come to meet the 97-year-old Sadhvi, who had been ill since last days, at the ashram in Giridih. While returning, the district administration sent him back to Shanti Bhavan to stay in Quarantine for 14 days as per the Kovid protocol.