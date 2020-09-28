Ranchi: In Jharkhand, BJP has alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is being given the facility to meet people by violating jail manual and law.

BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdev alleged at a press conference on Sunday that the meeting of the leaders with Lalu Prasad continues. At the same time, the rules of jail manual and law are being torn apart.

Pratul said that the Inspector General of Prisons in the state told the media that the ‘Kelly Bangle’ of the RIMS Director cannot be considered a jail. Pratul said that this statement is completely baseless as the High Court in its order dated 24 August 2018 while giving facility to Lalu Prasad to be treated in RIMS, remarked that the treatment should be in judicial custody in Ranchi.

Pratul alleged, “The jail manual is not being taken care of even during the meeting with Lalu. People meet them fearlessly and political talks also take place and no jail official is even present. ”

When asked about these BJP allegations, Virendra Bhushan, the state’s Inspector General of Prisons, clarified, “Lalu Yadav is in judicial custody but he is currently under the supervision of the district administration in RIMS and not in the custody of the jail administration.” Therefore, apart from the decision of the visitors, the district administration takes the other decision.

Bhushan said, “When the state Health Minister Banna Gupta met Lalu Yadav, he went to inspect the system of Director’s ‘Kelly Bangle’ declared as Special Ward of RIMS as Health Minister. How can I stop it? ”

