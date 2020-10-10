The rape case in a Polytechnic Hostel rape case in Jhansi surprised everyone. Eight hours, including the main accused, have been arrested 48 hours after the incident on Sunday afternoon. The district administration (Jhansi rape) is now preparing to impose the National Security Act (NSA) against all of them.

Jhansi SSP Dinesh Kumar P said that the main accused raped the girl while the rest remained outside. At the time of the incident, the examination was going on in the campus and all the staff and teachers were busy in it, due to this no one noticed the incident. “Since the crime spot (hostel) was a little away from the college campus, the accused got a chance,” he said.

‘Institute is closed, so how do these people reach the hostel’

He said that on the complaint of the victim, all the accused were arrested till Monday night. A case has been registered against them in serious sections of IPC and Poxo Act. He said that it is also a matter of investigation how these people reached the hostel when the institute is closed. He said that the case would be heard in a fast track court so that the victim could get justice at the earliest.



All the accused were polytechnic college students

SSP said, ‘Initial investigation has revealed that all the accused were students of Government Polytechnic College. He also snatched Rs 3000 from her while blackmailing the victim. Police said that the victim had gone to meet a friend when the accused stopped her on the way and forcibly drove her to the hostel. The accused also beat up the victim’s friend.



DM said, ‘NSA to impose on accused, strong message must go’

Meanwhile, Jhansi District Magistrate A Vamsi said that the college has been ordered to expel all students. He said, ‘The district administration is considering imposing an NSA against all the accused. At the time of the incident, there was an examination in the college, despite these people dared to do so. Therefore a strong message should go to the society.