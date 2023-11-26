The big news in Cartagena’s call has a name and surname: Jhafets Christ Dick Reyes. The 17-year-old goalkeeper has only been at Cartagena for four months, but he rarely plays in the youth team, he is an undisputed starter in the reserve team and this week he completed all the training sessions with the first team again, rewarded with the first call from Julián Calero to travel with the rest of the albinegra expedition.

Jhafets is the best example of being at the right time and place. The boy arrived at the end of July theoretically to become the starting goalkeeper of the Albinegro youth team, once Nono’s promotion to the reserve team was confirmed. But this 1.85 meter tall goalkeeper has also climbed the ranks due to the circumstances that have surrounded the Albinegra goal. The club did not sign Lizoain, Escandell’s replacement, until late in August, which forced the coaching staff of former coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo to use Marc Martínez, Saldaña and Nono in some preseason training sessions.

That opened the door for Jhafets to be promoted to the reserve team, soak up Pepe Aguilar’s concepts and punctually go up to train the first team. Saldaña’s role as the first team’s third goalkeeper and Nono’s long suspension for a sending off later gave him the opportunity to be summoned once to Cartagonova and begin to consolidate himself between the sticks of Cartagena B.

In the end, Jhafets has already started six games in a row in the reserve team, since his debut on October 15 in the complicated visit to Marbella. The boy made his debut against the leader and had an outstanding role, despite the defeat in the last minute. Already consolidated in Cartagena B, ahead of Saldaña and Nono, this week he trained every day with Marc Martínez and Lizoain to finally accompany Efesé to Tenerife. Rafael Rubio, the goalkeeping coach, who has known him for a long time, surely had something to do with it.

Central and midfielder

Jhafets arrived at Efesé at the end of July from CD Mediterráneo. There he spent a large part of his formative career, starting when he was a child. Soon there they realized the conditions of the boy, who is 1.85 meters tall, has an athletic body and was physically developed above the rest. At times he even played as a center back and even as a midfielder to take advantage of that bulk. He stood out in the youth team of the National League, his ticket to sign in Cartagena. He also plays beach soccer in Los Alcázares and with the Murcia national team, and has a brother who is still in CD Mediterráneo.