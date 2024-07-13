Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 8:08

Âmbar, an energy company owned by the J&F group, owned by brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, has submitted a proposal to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to take control of Amazonas Energia. The document was submitted to Aneel on June 28, 16 days after the government issued a provisional measure saving the energy distributor’s cash flow by transferring its debts with energy suppliers to the electricity bills of consumers in the country.

Two J&F investment funds, Futura Venture and Milão, the latter managed by Reag Investimentos, appear as the authors of the control transfer plan. The information was initially published by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper and confirmed by State.

Âmbar has already sent emissaries to Manaus to examine the company’s numbers and evaluate entering the business, according to the State. A due diligence process (audit) is also underway. The value of the operation will be “symbolic”, since the company is virtually bankrupt and the government wants to replace the private administrator responsible for the operation.

When contacted, J&F’s press office informed that “the submission of the control transfer plan is a regulatory condition for any interested party, but does not oblige the interested party to carry out the transaction”.

“After concluding the signing of the acquisition of the plants with Eletrobras, in an independent deal without state participation, Âmbar is now analyzing in greater depth the complex situation of Amazonas Energia and awaits the analysis of the plan by Aneel to assess whether or not the final conditions of the transfer of control will guarantee the economic viability of the distributor,” said J&F.

The MP issued on June 12 by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva relaxed regulatory obligations and transferred the bill for purchasing energy from the distributor’s thermoelectric plants to the Reserve Energy Account, paid by consumers in the regulated market (residential and small businesses), the free market (large) and self-producers in the country.

‘Mere coincidence’

With this, Amazonas Energia, which is in a deficit situation and on the verge of federal intervention, becomes easier to be transferred to another controller.

The thermoelectric plants supplying Amazonas Energia were purchased by Âmbar, the Batista brothers’ energy company, just two days before the provisional measure was signed on June 10. They belonged to Eletrobras, which had not been paid for the energy sold since November.

The provisional measure, however, solved this problem, since it passed on the payment of this debt to all consumers in the country. In this way, Âmbar acquired thermal plants that, in two days, stopped being a problem and became good assets.

The costs that will be passed on to consumers, according to calculations by energy market operators, range from R$2 billion to R$2.7 billion per year, and could exceed R$30 billion in the end. The actual impact on electricity bills will depend on rules that will be established by Aneel.

O State It also revealed that Âmbar executives were received 17 times before the provisional measure was issued at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, without any record in the official agenda. The ministry denied having acted to benefit the company and Minister Alexandre Silveira stated that the issuing of the measure two days after the purchase of the thermal plants was “mere coincidence”.

Since the provisional measure was enacted, market players have been waiting for Âmbar’s offer for Amazonas Energia. This is because, when it bought the thermal plants from Eletrobrás, the Batista brothers’ company committed to converting Amazonas Energia’s past debts into shares in the new distributor. According to people close to the negotiations, Eletrobras considered this liability lost and accepted the deal – Amazonas’ debt with Eletrobras is valued at just under R$10 billion.

This clause puts Âmbar at an advantage, should it decide to complete the purchase of the distributor, since the remaining liabilities could also be removed from its list of obligations.

The conclusion of the deal now depends on the approval by Aneel of the plan presented by J&F, which is subject to commercial secrecy. Other companies in the electricity sector may still submit offers, but the expectation is that the deal will be concluded during the validity of the provisional measure in order to provide legal guarantee to the investor of the advantages offered by the government.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.