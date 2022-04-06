By Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian holding company J&F Investimentos is in advanced talks to buy Vale’s iron ore and manganese mines in Mato Grosso do Sul, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The contract to acquire the mines has not yet been signed, added the source, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

This comes after Vale announced last week that it was negotiating the sale of companies that make up the Midwest system. However, he did not reveal the potential buyer.

Sought for comment, Vale reiterated what it said in a statement to the CVM on Friday, disclosing the negotiations. J&F did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Tuesday that J&F, the parent company of meatpacking JBS and pulp company Eldorado Brasil, had agreed to acquire the assets for 1 billion reais ($214.97 million), including debt.

