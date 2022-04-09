J&F Investimentos, the holding company of brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, decided to venture into mining, with the purchase of iron ore and manganese mines from Vale. With that, the holding, best known for being the owner of the meat giant JBS, made a bet outside the food sector. According to sources heard by the Estadãothe move, which takes place in one of the best moments for ore prices in recent years, has the intention of making the group a giant exporter – regardless of the sector.

According to sources who followed the transaction, the Batista brothers believe that the product to be exported may vary, but the essence of the deal would be the same, even with possible differences in the markets. Therefore, there would be scale gains to be taken advantage of by J&F.

Proof of this is that, in 2010, the holding company founded Eldorado Celulose. The company ended up selling the business at its worst moment – ​​at the time of Wesley and Joesley Batista’s arrest in 2017, which resulted in a R$10 billion leniency agreement with the Federal Police. After closing the sale of Eldorado for R$ 15 billion to Paper Excellence, the company tried to undo the deal, which has been discussed in court for years.

The value of the transaction with Vale, of US$ 1.2 billion (approximately R$ 5.7 billion), involved, in practice, a disbursement of US$ 150 million (approximately R$ 710 million) at the closing of the transaction. . The rest of the amount actually refers to guarantees given by J&F in existing logistics contracts, in the amount of US$ 1 billion (R$ 4.75 billion).

“This guarantee can be a financial investment. The guarantee will only be forfeited if they do not fulfill the contracts. And there aren’t many people in Brazil capable of giving a guarantee of that size”, commented a source in the financial market. It was this guarantee that made the holding company take the business.

In production

Batistas saw the transaction with Vale as a good opportunity to enter this market and saw little risk involved in purchasing the asset. In mining, the biggest challenge for companies is starting a project from scratch, which involves a number of risks, including obtaining permits. But the mines acquired by J&F already produce.

According to Vale, the Midwest System produced 2.7 million tons of iron ore and 200,000 tons of manganese in 2021. to the city of MS where the mine is located) will be an excellent start,” said a source close to the deal.

Appetite for more

Another impetus that led the Batistas to the new venture is the fact that they have cash and are willing to buy assets with export potential. “They already have a dominant position in the food markets, which makes new acquisitions difficult, due to competition laws,” said a source close to the negotiations. The idea is to go after businesses with high potential for profitability. “Surely they won’t stop there.”

According to sources consulted by the Estadão, other mines similar to those of Vale are yet to be sold, and J&F is expected to participate in the competitive process. In addition to the food giant, there are private equity funds (which buy stakes in companies) already attentive to the moment when Vale puts other assets of this type on sale.

In addition to JBS itself, J&F has in its portfolio Banco Original, PicPay, Flora (from the hygiene and cleaning sector) and Âmbar Energia. In addition to Eldorado, it already owned Alpargatas (owner of Havaianas) and also the brand Vigor – both were also sold during the crisis that the group experienced in 2017.

Sought by the report, J&F did not comment.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

