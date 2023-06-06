The objective is to place education as a growth lever for the group’s companies; business will be expanded from available talent

2nd year high school students J&F Institute, in São Paulo, analyze graphs with the performance of derivatives on the afternoon of May 25, 2023. Later, they send real orders to buy and sell contracts. Students aged 15 and 16 have special authorization from B3 to operate the fund that the school maintains.

Investment professor Edison Simões, 63, also operates. He is in 2nd place in the performance ranking. “It’s not easy. They are very good”, says about the students. A scoreboard on a screen shows the performance of each one on a daily basis in the financial market, stimulating competition. Simões worked for 38 years in the financial market. He commanded Itaú’s Treasury, with teams from Brazil and other countries. Now, he is one of the teachers at the J & F Institute school, which was created 14 years ago to implement the concept of an educating company.

In the next room, another 2nd year class is in sociology class with teacher Maria Antonia Martins, 56 years old. The students read “father against mother”, short story by Machado de Assis. They discussed relations in the slave society of the 19th century.



Gladstone Campos – May 25, 2023 Classroom at the J&F Institute in São Paulo, where students sit on upholstered chairs with wheels around round tables, as in corporate offices

All students have notebooks. They sit in upholstered swivel chairs on wheels around round tables. The rooms have no doors. In the central hall, there are escalators. Those in a hurry can use a slide in the shape of a snail tube to go down more quickly. Colorful, the environment evokes the style of corporate offices of technology companies. And there is integration: the 39 learning environments are physically connected to the headquarters of the J&F group companies, in the building next door. You walk from one place to another on a glass walkway. Students use this path every day. Contact between group employees and students is constant.

WORK IN GROUP COMPANIES

Students of the 1st year technical administration and technology courses at the J&F Institute school do internships at the group’s companies, formed by companies such as JBS, PicPay, Banco Original, Flora Higiene e Cosméticos, Âmbar Energia, Eldorado Celulose and J&F Mineração. In the 2nd year, work takes on greater weight, in vacancies with a formal contract. Some have leadership positions. Girls and boys as young as 16 are already store managers at Swift, JBS’s retail unit. At this age, they already learn to lead a team, hire, fire, organize merchandise within the business. They become managers.

There are currently 3 schools at the J&F Institute:

1) business (business);

(business); 2) tech (technology);

(technology); 3) vet (veterinary, which started now in 2023).

The routine of young students who are already starting to work includes coordinating and commanding people who are more experienced than they are. This requires preparation. “We learned at school to be humble and treat everyone well.”, says Isabele Carpi, 17, a 3rd year student at the J&F Business Institute school and sales supervisor at Massa Leve, one of the company’s business units. harvestanother company of the group.

Away from the spotlight, businessman Joesley Batista made the educational company his life project. At 51, he runs the J&F Institute with the ambition to influence other entrepreneurs to invest in business-focused education. “Projects that do not have to do with the ‘core’ of the company are the first to be cut in the face of some difficulty“, it says.

In conversation with Power360, he advocates that the group’s employees use the company’s walkway to school intensively. “The idea is for all of us to be students at the J&F Institute in undergraduate, postgraduate or specialization courses”, says the businessman who started working at age 14 and never went to college.

Below, a video (6min24s) prepared by Power360 with some details of the functioning of the educational projects of the J&F Institute:

START IN 2010

The operation was installed in a building separated by railings next to the company’s headquarters in the west zone of São Paulo, on Marginal Direita do Tietê in 2010. The classrooms followed the traditional model, with lined up desks, blackboard and chalk. Everything was changed little by little by the entrepreneur and today the school and the company are one and the same.

At first, it was named Germinare. Then, with the expansion of the project, it became the J&F Institute school. Since 2015, 413 students have graduated from the technical course in administration and business. It goes from the 6th year of elementary school to the 3rd year of high school.

The J&F Institute supports 170 public schools in the region where the project is located in Greater São Paulo. The subsidy goes to the 1st stage of elementary school. These institutions serve 89,576 students. The idea is to improve both the resource management capacity of the leaders of these schools and the students’ knowledge in two basic subjects: Portuguese and Mathematics.

The concern is justified. The reading ability of Brazilian children is only in 52nd place in the world, according to the survey pirls (acronym in English for International Study of Reading), from the IEA (International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement), which conducted analyzes with fourth grade students in 57 countries. Here’s the full study (PDF – 543 KB).

This support for other institutions at the beginning of elementary school is a way of also improving the educational level of future candidates who will compete for places at the J&F Institute school. It has worked. Many of the recruited students already come from these public schools in the region.

In 2022, the technology school, the J&F Tech Institute, started operating. Technical education is aimed at developers and programmers, in high school. In 2023, the units of the J&F Vet Institute came, with veterinary technical high school classes in Amparo and Lins – cities 133 km and 431 km, respectively, from the capital of São Paulo. These schools work in connection with the J&F Group plants in these 2 municipalities.

The institute’s 3 schools currently have 913 students in all courses (Business, Tech and Vet) (52% are women).

The expectation now is to expand the initiatives of the J&F Vet Institute to 3 cities outside the State of São Paulo. The next step will be to structure higher education, a plan that is already underway. With this, offer graduation and post-graduation, including specializations. The ambition is to allow as many employees as possible to be connected to the J&F Institute. The group has 170,000 employees hired in Brazil and is the largest enterprise in the country.

EDUCATING COMPANY CONCEPT



Gladstone Campos – May 25, 2023 The president of the J&F Institute, Joesley Batista, in a lecture to employees of the business group about educational projects and the concept of an educating company

“What we can do best is to disseminate our knowledge, what we have learned over 70 years, through our own educational system, 100% connected with companies”says Joesley Batista when describing what he calls “educational company”.

The idea now is to expand the concept: “Let’s invert the logic, so that the company’s growth is based on people’s growth and not the other way around”.

The president of the J&F Institute wants to systematize in the economy something that is already done in the J&F group: business planning based on the availability of talents: “Today what exists are companies buying a business and then rushing out to assemble the team. We believe in doing the opposite: for example, we are going to open 50 stores next year because we have 50 extraordinary young people”.

The next step will be to spread this model to other companies in the private sector. “We want to support educational companies. Leading the movement to bring education into the daily lives of companies so that education is no longer dissociated, with education in one place and the company in another”declares.