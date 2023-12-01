Company has production fields in Argentina; conglomerate of brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista will evaluate opportunities in the sector in Latin America

The group J&Fowned by businessmen Joesley and Wesley Batista, announced this Friday (1st.Dec.2023) the acquisition of Fluxus, an independent oil company founded by sector experts Ricardo Savini, Jorge Lorenzón and Vitor Abreu. The purchase price was not disclosed. The transaction marks the entry of the conglomerate – with consolidated operations in the food, financial and cellulose segments, among others – into the oil and gas area.

The oil company’s founding trio will remain in the management of Fluxus, now part of the J&F Group, with the position of CEO being maintained by Savini, former president of 3R Petroleum. According to the statement, the executives have decades of experience in the sector, having worked at companies such as Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Pérez Companc It is YPF.

The acquisition of Fluxus was at the same time that the company signed a contract to purchase assets in Argentina. The entirety of blocks 1, 2 and the center of the Centenário field, located in the province of Neuquén, and 33% of the Ramos field, in the province of Salta were acquired – both operated by Pluspetrol.

The closing of the transaction with Pluspetrol is scheduled for 2024 and subject to administrative and customary precedent conditions for the type of contract.

Combined, the two operations in Argentina have a current daily production of 9,325 barrels of oil equivalent for Fluxus’ participation, of which 1.3 million cubic meters of gas and 1,365 barrels of oil per day.

Fluxus will be the J&F Group’s investment platform in the oil and gas sectors, which already plans to seek new opportunities in Latin America, including Brazil.

“We are very optimistic about the opportunities that the region presents in the oil, gas and energy sectors. After this first deal in Argentina, we are analyzing investments in Brazil, Bolivia and Venezuela, among other countries”says Ricardo Savini, CEO of Fluxus.