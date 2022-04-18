THE J&F –group that controls JBS– bought the real-time information platform BDM (Good Morning Market). The service was created by journalist Rosa Riscala 18 years ago and currently works with 7 journalists and 4 administrative staff.

The information was initially published by the State Agency and confirmed by Power 360. J&F and BDM Online did not inform the transaction amounts.

BDM Morning Call has been on the market for 18 years. Created in recent years, BDM Online – which has the instant information service of the financial market by Telegram – costs R$ 29.90 per month. J&F is the parent company of companies such as JBS, of animal protein. The group is expanding its operations in the financial sector. He owns Banco Original and PicPay. Acquired in 2021 the startup LionX.

THE BDM Lite –free version of the information service– has 22,816 subscribers to Telegram. The paid version (BDM Online) has 1,433 subscribers. BDM and the J&F group have not officially commented on the purchase.