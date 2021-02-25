Jey Mammon, musician and television host, harshly criticized the scandal of the vaccinated VIP of the government of Alberto Fernández and, openly, considered that “It really is shitting each other”.

For Mammon, “There was something about this that happened that attacked the personal”, and analyzed that “it is not the same as favoritism or that ‘I let you pass first’ thing. A procedure is not the same as public health or a scarce good like this vaccine.”

“One from the personal says ‘Where’s my mom’s vaccine?’ I have my mother locked up in her house … you personalize it and you realize how serious the matter is, “reflected Mammón in a report for Radio Miter.

In turn, he said that “beyond any case of corruption it hurts and bothers, this attacked something that goes further, and look at things that have happened in this country …”.

“But right now that the pandemic affects us all, really shitting on the other has a severity level which focuses on an issue that goes beyond the vaccine, which is’ boys, they can’t do what they want ‘“, Held.

Mammon, who currently leads The Mammons at midnight on AméricaTV, he said that “there has to be not a drop of forgiveness or to forgive anything when it comes to attacking the public good and health, regardless of the political party. “

“You cannot defend everything from one sector or everything from the other. There are things that must be condemned and this is one of them,” he said.

Asked about his new foray into television, Mammón said that he liked “midnight programs a lot, forever” and feels that this schedule “responds to that need to go to sleep in another way, other than by counting the dead. of the day of the coronavirus, that it must be done and it is important “.

“That return is very grateful for very large people, up to ninety-odd, who stay late to watch the program,” he acknowledged, and added. “For me it is a moment where a door opens to do something else.”

