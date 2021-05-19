In the last hours, the Federation of Islamic Entities of the Argentine Republic repudiated some sayings that Jey Mammon performed on Monday’s broadcast of The Mammons (America, at 23.30) quoting the Koran and making jokes that did not go down well with the Muslim community.

The driver received a strong rejection. He was even asked for a public and immediate retraction, demanding that his “apologies for the thousands of Muslims who have been offended in their deepest beliefs with the disrespectful expressions of the driver be recorded.”

“What happened is that Jey Mammón made a joke on his program with religious content and they even want to sue him,” they said in The angels of the morning (El Trece, at 9.30) this Thursday.

Now what was the joke? “Carlitos (Tevez) added that like Ulises Bueno, his limb was also tattooed with the first six verses of the Koran,” Jey Mammón had said in one of his monologues.

Adalberto Assad, president of the Argentine Islamic Arab Association, spoke with THE M and he said that on Tuesday they wrote a letter document that this Wednesday would reach the America channel against the driver’s sayings.

“The Arab Islamic community was very outraged by the sayings of Jey Mammón on Monday. It is not because Muslims are treated in this way and even less involving the Holy Quran in that saying, because for Muslims it is very important, as the Bible is for Catholics and as the Torah is for Jews … “, Assad assured.

And he said that Zulemita Menem interceded to bring the parties closer and reach an agreement without having to mediate with the Justice: “We have reacted and have prepared a letter document and likewise Zulemita Menem, I must thank him, he managed a lot the intersection between one and the other. “.

For now, on Tuesday night, Jey apologized to the Muslim community for his unfortunate joke: “I want to apologize for a comment we made in the monologue. I want to send my greetings to the entire Muslim community that practices Islam. When you are ignorant you say things that are wrong. And not in case anyone was offended, they were offended, so we apologize as a team, because it happened to all of us. It’s not that I want to disengage, but it happened and well … Sorry. “

