The Israeli flag flies in front of the Mao portrait on Tiananmen Square in Beijing (archive image). © Mark Ralston/AFP

The war in the Middle East is also fueling hatred of Jews in China. This also has to do with the country’s confrontation with the USA, says an expert.

Since the beginning of War in Israel and in the Gaza Strip, hatred of Jews is also increasing in China. Anti-Semitic narratives and conspiracy theories spread unhindered on social networks, which are usually strictly censored. At the same time, the government of state and party leader Xi Jinping refuses to condemn Hamas’ terror. In an interview, China and anti-Semitism expert Mary Ainslie explains where Chinese hatred of Jews comes from – and what that means for China’s relationship with Israel.

Anti-Semitism has existed in Europe for centuries. It appears to be a relatively new phenomenon in China. Where does the hatred of Jews come from there?

Modern Chinese discourse about Jews, and to a lesser extent about Israel, is actually strongly philo-Semitic. This means that there is great admiration for Judaism. This can be traced back to the arrival of Jewish traders and investors in China in the 19th century, many of whom did good business and became wealthy. Sun Yat-sen, the founder of modern China, was an admirer and supporter of Zionism. In addition, Western intellectuals of Jewish origin such as Albert Einstein, Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud have long enjoyed consistent admiration and recognition, with their Jewish identity playing an important role.

How did this admiration then turn into anti-Semitism?

Anti-Semitic stereotypes existed in China as early as the 19th and early 20th centuries, some of which were adopted from Western and Japanese sources. At the beginning of the noughties, anti-Semitic conspiracy stories spread on the Chinese Internet. Current Chinese anti-Semitism reverses previous philo-Semitic stereotypes into their opposite: what was once viewed as positive is now portrayed as threatening because it better fits the narrative of China’s supposed global superiority and its central role in the world. Behind this lies a strong distrust of globalization, which is expressed in pronounced anti-Western xenophobia.

To person Mary Ainslie is an associate professor at the University of Nottingham in Ningbo, eastern China. Among other things, she researches anti-Semitism in China and Southeast Asia.

“For many Chinese, Jews and the State of Israel represent the West par excellence.”

Is there a connection between anti-Semitism in China and the country’s confrontation with the USA?

Yes, Chinese anti-Semitism is closely linked to the anti-Western discourse in the country. For many Chinese, Jews and the State of Israel represent the West par excellence, and their supposed proximity to the USA is repeatedly emphasized. Anti-Semitic narratives are thus combined with a nationalist narrative in which the USA – and the West in general – seeks to threaten China and undermine the country’s position. Anyone who takes an anti-Semitic position shows how they think about the USA and the West.

Does China’s current economic weakness also play a role?

Yes, because conspiracy stories become particularly popular in times of economic downturn. Because people then often have the feeling that they no longer have control over their living conditions.

The Chinese internet is usually heavily censored. Why don’t the censors intervene when anti-Semitism is now spreading there?

The Chinese Internet is strictly controlled. As a rule, statements are only censored if they in some way undermine the authority of the Chinese Communist Party threaten or cause social unrest. Since there are very few Jews in China, anti-Semitism does not pose an immediate threat to society. At the same time, as I said, it fits very well with the nationalism that China’s government promotes.

What did Hamas’ attack on Israel trigger in China?

The October 7 attack provoked little reaction in China. Rather, it was the events that followed that led to a new wave of anti-Semitism. As I said, on the one hand it is about the rejection of supposed US imperialism. But also about bringing China and the countries of the Global South closer together.

“Israel is actually an important partner for China”

There are many Muslim states among them…

Exactly. Many of these countries are also important partners in China’s infrastructure initiative “New Silk Road“. All of this means that there is increasingly talk of a contrast between “West” and “East”. These were actually terms that had lost meaning in an increasingly globalized and cosmopolitan world.

What does this mean for the relationship between China and Israel?

Israel is actually an important partner for China. China needs Israeli technology, especially in the agricultural sector. China has also invested a lot of money in the port of Haifa. Because Beijing does not explicitly support either party in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, it is able to maintain its relations with both sides. However, the increase in anti-Semitic statements on the Chinese Internet could pose a problem for relations with Israeli politicians, investors and entrepreneurs. But I don’t think the impact will be major because the economic relations between the two countries are very close.

Could China mediate in the Middle East conflict?

Beijing certainly has the potential to act as a mediator. But much like the US, China has its own agenda. If China mediates, it must always take its relations with the countries of the Global South into account. This significantly limits China’s options.