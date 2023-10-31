The Police Department at Cornell University, one of the most renowned institutions in the United States, is on alert following a series of threats against Jews studying on the New York campus.

Students of Jewish origin jointly released a statement exposing anonymous messages from an internet forum, addressed to the Cornell Jewish Center, which had to be protected by guards.

According to the portal National Reviewsome posts in the virtual group advocated the murder and rape of Jews on campus, while another user stated that he would “shoot up 104 West.”

Faced with the threats, the president of Cornell University, Martha Pollack, spoke out, on behalf of the institution, condemning the anti-Semitic speeches.

“We will not tolerate anti-Semitism at Cornell. During my time as president, I have repeatedly denounced bigotry and hate, both on and off our campus. The virulence and destructiveness of anti-Semitism is real and deeply impacts our Jewish students, faculty and staff,” he said.

Pollack assured that there is special policing on campus to prevent hate crimes against Jewish students and employees.

Another episode took place last week, in Manhattan, where a group of Jewish students at Cooper Union University isolated themselves in the institution’s library during a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

The increase in anti-Semitism in the student environment in recent days has caught the attention of the American government, which has spoken out on the issue.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre made a statement this Monday (30), announcing an “alarming increase in cases of anti-Semitism in schools and university campuses” across the country.

According to her, authorities are “closely monitoring” the situation and “measures are being taken” across the territory.