After the swastikas drawn on the walls of Paris and Strasbourg, the threats to synagogues and schools (for a total of almost 1,000 anti-Semitic acts since 7 October), in France a woman was stabbed at home by a stranger with his face covered, who rang the doorbell and attacked her. He then fled, but not before carving a swastika on the door of the house with his knife. Right next to the “mezuzah”, the scrolls with passages from the Torah that are frequently displayed on the doorpost of the house by Jews.

It happened shortly after 1pm in the 3rd arrondissement of Lyon, in the Montluc district, in rue Jeanne-Hachette. To the policemen who questioned her for a long time in her hospital bed (two stab wounds hit her in the abdomen but her life was not in danger), the woman said that the man, dressed in black and with a covered, he simply said “good morning” and then attacked her with the knife. “The family – said the victim’s lawyer, Stéphane Drai – is known to be a Jewish family.” Before fleeing, the man carved a swastika on his victim’s door. The police are not ruling out anything at the moment, but the sources of the local newspaper, Le Progrès, ensure that the favored path is that of anti-Semitic aggression. The investigation was immediately opened for attempted murder and entrusted to the judicial police.



«The victim, his family and the Jewish community are shocked. Between the words and the tags, there is a passage to action. When you open your front door, you didn’t know until today that in France you could be the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, which in this case is comparable to an attempted murder,” explained the woman’s lawyer.

«Such a wave of violence is unspeakable. All my support for the victim, for her loved ones”, writes the mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, in a post on his X profile.

At the beginning of the week, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced that since October 7, the day of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli territory, 819 anti-Semitic acts had been recorded in France. «Without any doubt it is the transfer of this Middle Eastern conflict to our cities. All the Jewish families are worried”, the local president of the Crif (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions), Richard Zelmati, commented a few days ago during a demonstration in Lyon.