According to Lilia Frakenthal, responsible for Herta Breslauer's defense, she and the attacker knew each other and had already talked about the war in a polite way.

The defense of Herta Breslaeur, a merchant threatened in Arraial D'Ajuda, district of Porto Seguro (BA), for being Jewish, claims that she was physically attacked before having her store vandalized. The episode took place on Friday (2.Feb.2024).

“It was the first thing the attacker did when she entered the store. She came in, asked Herta “are you happy?” and Herta got a slap in the face”, he told the Power360 lawyer Lilia Frakenthal this Sunday (Feb 4).

Still according to Frakenthal, after the slap, the merchant was scared and started recording the scene. According to the lawyer, half of the store was destroyed.

The attacker is a Chilean woman, identified as Ana Maria Leiva Blanco. The lawyer says that they already knew each other, but were not intimate. They had talked, 3 months ago, about the war between Hamas and Israel.

“They had a conversation about the war, but nothing that caught Herta's attention or suggested that aggression could happen.r”, he stated.

“They didn't have much contact. But they knew each other because their children knew each other, they had studied together“, continued. Born in São Paulo, Herta has been in Arraial D'Ajuda for 14 years, where she runs the esoteric products store Mística Artesanato. Her children grew up in Bahia.

Ana Maria Leiva was located on Saturday (Feb 3) and was interviewed at the police station, according to the Bahia Civil Police. According to Frakenthal, the Chilean woman was coercively taken to the police unit.

This Sunday afternoon (Feb 4), the judge of TJ-BA (Court of Justice of the State of Bahia) Armando Duarte Mesquita Júnior defined precautionary measures to protect the “physical, psychological and patrimonial integrity” from the victim:

Ana Maria was banned from having contact with Herta;

the Chilean woman was also likely to frequent the Mística Artesanato store;

she will not be able to leave Arraial D'Ajuda for an indefinite period of time, under penalty of possible preventive detention, and;

must appear in court to inform and justify their activities every 6 months.

O MP-BA (Public Ministry of Bahia) was in favor of the impositions.

The lawyer states that she filed a request for arrest against Ana Maria, who is released. The case is classified as racial insult, threat and qualified damage. It can be up to 8 years in prison.

AGGRESSION

In the late afternoon of Friday (Feb 2), Ana Maria Leiva vandalized Herta Breslauer's store while calling it “damn Zionist” It is “child killer“. The trader filmed the scene, which circulated on social media this weekend. While being insulted, she says she is Jewish and calls the attacker an anti-Semite. “Look what an anti-Semite did in my store, I'm shaking, the crazy woman came into my store shouting about me being Jewish”.

Watch the moment of aggression (2min):