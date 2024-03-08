Two Jewish university students filed a federal lawsuit, this Thursday (7), against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a renowned American institution, on charges of allowing anti-Semitic practices on campus, which resulted in intimidation, harassment and assault. .

In the lawsuit, the students and a nonprofit organization that fights anti-Semitism said the university tolerates discrimination and harassment against Jewish students and faculty without taking punitive action.

“As a result of MIT’s blatant and willful disregard for its legal and contractual obligations to its students, plaintiffs and other students have suffered personal and educational harm,” reads an excerpt from the lawsuit. “Jewish and Israeli students at MIT felt unsafe attending classes, in some cases they postponed graduation dates or exams, and some professors even left the university.”

In a statement, MIT did not say that the university does not normally comment on pending litigation.

Among the lawsuit's requests are the administration's prohibition on “establishing, implementing, instituting, maintaining or executing policies, practices or protocols that penalize or discriminate against Jewish students.” It also requires MIT to take preventive measures, including firing employees and expelling students who engage in anti-Semitic behavior.

Another request from students is clear communication to the school community that the institution will “condemn, investigate and punish any conduct that harasses members of the Jewish community, or other people based on their ethnic or ancestral origin”.

This is the latest lawsuit facing elite American universities since the start of the Middle East war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas. Similar legal actions filed after October 7th were seen at Columbia University, New York University, Harvard University, and the University of Pennsylvania.