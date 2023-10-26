A group of Jewish students at Cooper Union University, in Manhattan, isolated themselves in the institution’s library this Wednesday (25) during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, held on the campus.

According to the students, a university team decided to “isolate” them there for “security reasons”, while protesters beat and shouted “Free Palestine” outside.

Videos circulating on social media show students in the room, apparently studying, while others appear holding signs with messages against Israel.

According to the police, there were no injuries, arrests or material damage during the episode. The authorities highlighted that the demonstration was planned and the case will remain under investigation.

To the American broadcaster Fox Newsofficials at the educational institution stated that reports that Jewish students were locked in the library are not true.

“The library was closed for approximately 20 minutes while student protesters passed by our building. Some students who were previously hers remained there during this period. All the students have already dispersed,” said a source from the institution.

“It was tense. People were nervous. They were specifically acting very aggressively in the spaces where apparently Jewish students were sitting,” said one student.

Another student said that “security escorted them from the library to the outside of the building where people left to go home.”

A third source heard by the newspaper New York Post stated that, “when they started knocking on the door, my heart started pounding. I was crying. I think if the doors hadn’t been locked, I don’t know what would have happened.”

According to the American press, some protesters carried flags and posters with the words “Zionism Hands Off Our Universities”. The protest began outside the college and intensified inside the institution.

Some Jewish students gathered inside the library said they called 911, others called relatives, who also turned to the police for help.

To the broadcaster CBSin New York, some protesters stated that the plan was only to protest throughout the university, without the action threatening Jewish students who study there.