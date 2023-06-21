At least one Palestinian was killed and 12 wounded after a mob of Jewish settlers set houses and vehicles on fire in the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya in the central West Bank. The attack came hours after four Israelis were shot dead by two Hamas militants near a Jewish settlement. The disputes promise to intensify after the announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to increase the construction of irregular houses in the area that the Palestinians claim as their own.

Cars on fire, while dozens of people were transferring the injured to an ambulance and thick clouds of black smoke rose, are part of the panorama that hundreds of Palestinians experienced on the night of Tuesday June 20 in the West Bank.

The events occurred when Hundreds of settlers poured into the town of Turmus Ayya, attacking homes and burning dozens of vehicles. Due, toAt least one person died and 12 were injured. Among them, a Palestinian in “very serious” condition after being shot in the back.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the fatality, identified as Omar Qattin, 27, was killed by a shot to the chest. All the injured were taken to the Ramallah hospital.

“They tried to enter the courtyard, set the cars on fire, started shooting towards the house with live bullets and stones and broke the balconies,” said Noman Shalab, a resident of Turmus Ayya.

However, it is not clear who would be the perpetrators of the fateful shots, since although the settlers were armed, members of the Israeli Army also went to the place and tried to disperse the mob with tear gas and shots into the air.

The military institution indicated that its troops entered Turmus Ayya to put out fires and avoid confrontations.

“We will not accept any provocation to the Police or security forces in these places or anywhere else,” Benjamin Netanyahu later said in a statement.

Reprisals, a constant in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The events would have occurred as an apparent revenge for the death of four Israeli citizens hours before, near from the Jewish settlement of Eli, north of the West Bank Palestinian city of Ramallah.

The attackers, killed by Israeli soldiers, were identified as two militants from the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The Islamist group, which calls for the destruction of Israel, called the attack a retaliation for the deadly Israeli raid on Monday June 19 in Jenin.

A body lies on a street where a suspected Palestinian attack left four people dead, near the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the occupied West Bank, on June 20, 2023. © Reuters/Ammar Awad

This recent round of violence highlights the volatility of Israeli-occupied territory, where for more than a year the army has been carrying out periodic raids that have sparked repeated clashes with Palestinian fighters.

In addition, violent confrontations between the two parties have risen in the last year due to the increase in the construction of Jewish settlements in places that the Palestinians claim as their own for the formation of an eventual state and the situation threatens to worsen.

Netanyahu announces the construction of at least 1,000 homes in the Eli settlement

It is just the settlement where the attack against Israelis took place a day before. Palestinian frustration is compounded by the Israeli government’s insistence on expanding its occupation on what the Palestinian people claim as their land. Constructions that members of the international community qualify as illegal.

But contrary to halting those buildings, Netanyahu is defiant to move forward with the thorny plan. In the last few hours, the Israeli premier announced that he plans to build 1,000 new houses in that place.

“Our response to terrorism is to attack it powerfully and build our land,” he said in a statement.

Netanyahu also indicated that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “agreed to move forward immediately” with Eli’s new houses.

A general view of the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, on July 31, 2019. MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

Settlement watchdog group Peace Now noted that Eli currently has around 1,000 homes, so the announcement could mean a doubling of its population.

However, Israel has not clarified whether the plan includes 500 new homes that were scheduled to be approved next week, said Yonathan Mizrahi, a Peace Now official.

But the problem continues to grow. The total population of the settlements in the West Bank has risen to 465,400, among 2.58 million Palestinians living there, the organization notes.

As Israel pushes forward with settlements, the violence escalates. The number of Palestinians killed so far this year has risen to 136 and 25 people have died on the Israeli side, including two tourists.

With Reuters and EFE