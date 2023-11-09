In yet another episode of anti-Semitic violence since the start of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, two Jewish schools in Montreal, Canada, were hit by gunfire on the night of Wednesday (8) to Thursday (9).

According to information from the Associated Press (AP), school employees identified bullet holes on the outside of the buildings when they arrived to work in the morning. There were no injuries: the buildings were empty at the time of the attacks, police said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized anti-Semitic attacks at a press conference.

“We are seeing an increase in threats of violence [contra

judeus]. That’s not how we are as Canadians. We are a country that has done better than any other country in understanding and respecting different perspectives,” said the premier.

On Wednesday, Trudeau had already warned about the increase in cases of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Canada since the start of the war. “We’re seeing it on TV every night, we’re seeing it on our social media and Canadians are hurting and crying out for this to end,” Trudeau told reporters.

According to the Montreal Gazette newspaper, in recent days, two Jewish institutions on the West Island, also in the province of Quebec, were bombed and incendiary devices were left in a synagogue in Montreal and a nearby Jewish community center.

At Trudeau’s press conference this Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault condemned these acts and also a clash between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups at Concordia University in Montreal on Wednesday.

“We do not want hate and violence in Quebec and we will not tolerate it. The message must be clear: I understand that we are seeing horrible scenes on TV, but we have to, at a certain point, be able to talk to each other calmly,” said Legault.