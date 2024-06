Event in London in April with empty tables, in reference to those kidnapped by Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Eight Jewish students aged between 11 and 12 were attacked on Monday afternoon (24) at Belsize Park tube station, in north London.

According to information from the British newspaper Jewish News, aimed at the Jewish community in the United Kingdom, eight seventh-year students at Hasmonean High School, a school for boys from Orthodox Jewish families located in the London neighborhood of Barnet, were attacked by a group of at least four students from another school, not yet identified.

The mother of one of the Jewish students told Jewish News, on condition of anonymity, that the boys were targets of anti-Semitic verbal and physical abuse.

“They ran in front of my son and kicked one of his friends to the ground. They tried to push another boy onto the tracks. They took him to the yellow line [do embarque nos trens do metrô]. I don’t know how he managed to escape. They threw his yarmulke onto the tracks. My son climbed the stairs to get help. They ran after him, he was elbowed in the cheek and hit his head against the wall. He lost a tooth and they [agressores] They shouted: ‘Leave the city, Jew!’” he described.

According to Jewish News, the British Traffic Police, who asked for the public’s help in identifying the attackers, are analyzing images from security cameras.

“I completely condemn this sickening attack on Jewish children. Anti-Semitism has no place on the streets of London”, said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in a message on X this Tuesday (25).