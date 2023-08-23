Lazio Region, storm over the anti-Semitic song of the spokesman of the president of Lazio Rocca

There storm shows no signs of abating for Marcello De Angelisresponsible for institutional communication by the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca, now called to manage the thorny issue of the anti-Semitic song written at a young age.

And it’s just the Pd to reopen the ‘De Angelis case’announcing that “he will be in the extraordinary Regional Council convened for next September 1st and strongly desired by the opposition, which President Rocca will have to answer for the choice to appoint Marcello De Angelis first and to confirm to follow in such an important and central role in the Lazio Region”.

There dem regional councilor of Lazio and chairman of the Transparency and Legality Commission, Martha Bonafoni – also coordinator of the national secretariat of the party – to point out that “Fanpage today tells of a song written by De Angelis who, among other things, is the frontman and the author of the lyrics of the ‘identity rock’ group 270 bis. A song with the title ‘Black September’, which is in fact clearly anti-Semitic in nature: the Jews are defined by De Angelis in the text of the song, among other things, as a ‘race of merchants'”.

“The more days go by, the more serious details emerge about the cultural context in which he moves Marcello De Angelis, appointed by President Rocca as responsible for the institutional communication of the Lazio Region. After the early August post in which De Angelis questioned the final sentences of the Bologna station massacre which clearly recognized its neo-fascist origin and the national debate that was triggered by those words so serious and out of place, today another piece is added”, notes the councilor of the Pd Bonafoni.

