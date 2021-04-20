E.A first version for the planned revision of the spelling table should be presented by autumn. Instead of names, cities are to be used as references for the correct spelling of words in the future. “We are on schedule with the revision of DIN 5009 and expect the draft to be published in the third quarter of the year,” said Julian Pinnig from the German Institute for Standardization (DIN) of the dpa in Berlin. This is followed by a comment phase with possible changes. The new version will then replace the current version, which was last changed in 1996, in the middle of next year.

The background is the change in social reality. From the point of view of DIN standards, the spelling table with the previous first names does not sufficiently reflect the cultural diversity of the population.

Another symbol is to be published which goes back to the Weimar Republic and contains Jewish first names. The Nazis, for example, replaced Nathan for N with North Pole, which they regarded as the place of origin of the Aryans.