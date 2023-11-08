Jews in Germany felt safe. But the hatred that broke out on October 7th shows that anti-Semitism can no longer be fought with just speech. A guest post.

The synagogue in Frankfurt’s Westend: As here, the protection of Jewish life was strengthened everywhere in Germany after the Hamas attacks on Israel. Image: dpa

vor 85 years ago, “the pogrom of pogroms” took place in Germany. During Kristallnacht, synagogues burned across the country, Jewish shops were destroyed and thousands of Jews were mistreated, murdered or deported to concentration camps. On this day the path to the Shoah was finally paved. 85 years later, the young Jewish generation in Germany is once again asking themselves whether there is still a future for them in this country.

The pogrom is a Jewish experience that transcends geographical and temporal boundaries. This experience was part of the reality of life for Jews in ancient Egypt, medieval Europe and 19th century Russia. There is probably no country whose history does not involve violence against Jews. Given this background, it is no wonder that the fear of pogroms was passed down from one Jewish generation to the next. While others inherited houses and cars, we were born with the knowledge that our security will never be taken for granted. This makes it all the more unbearable for young Jews to observe world events since October 7th.