Rapper Ben Salomo was born in 1977 in the Israeli city of Rehovot, but grew up in Berlin, in the bosom of a Romanian-Ukrainian family of Jewish origin that settled in Germany when he was four years old. Their maternal grandparents arrived earlier, probably attracted by the social policies of the State that decades ago had perpetrated the greatest genocide committed against their people.

As a child, Ben Salomo felt the oddity of going to school with police custodyl. Already in puberty, she felt discrimination from her peers, sometimes young people from Turkish and Arab migrant families.

Ben Salomo’s is one of the voices featured in the virtual launch of 321-2021: 1700 years of Jewish life in Germany, a whole year of activities that not only seeks to look at the past but also make visible current Jewish life. In a video clip that integrates the programming and that was made on the occasion of the anniversary of the attack on the Halle synagogue in 2019, the rapper sings to his grandfather: “Dedushka, you trusted them, but the trust was stolen from me. In spite of everything, here I am at home “. To later rap: “1700 years in this house, and you were never home”.

Ambivalence is the sentiment that runs through young people of Jewish origin in Germany, where currently “20% of the population has anti-Semitic ideas,” as reported Andrei Kovacs, executive director of the association in charge of organizing the public tender that gave rise to decentralized programming and managing the state funds that pay for it. Kovacs points out that “it is heard that the problem is immigrants, but far-right Germans are the perpetrators of attacks such as that of Halle (the mass murder attempt during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement) or that of Hanau (where nine citizens of foreign origin died) ”.

The objective of the initiative is to promote empathy “because only in this way can we demolish stereotypes and conspiracy myths, and stop latent anti-Semitism.” And give a voice to young people, like Nathan (13), who in the virtual launch asks “that Jews be accepted as we are, because I am an ordinary person.” “Young Jews want to be heard and at the same time live normally,” he explains. Kovacs, 46 years old and father of three children. Of Hungarian Jewish origin, his family settled in Cologne when he was a boy; her grandparents were survivors of the Budapest ghetto and the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp (the same one in which Anne Frank died).

A history of vicissitudes

An edict of the Roman Emperor Constantine I of the year 321 is considered the oldest written evidence of Jewish life in central and northern Europe, especially in what is now Germany. The members of the curia of the city of Cologne had requested that the incorporation of Jews in that municipal council be allowed, something that the emperor authorized with the force of law and for the entire Empire. This testifies that Jewish people were part of Roman society. But the interesting thing is that being able to be appointed to that body was far from being a prerogative: “Its members were in charge of collecting taxes and they responded with their personal fortune, in reality the privilege of not having to do so was being taken away from rich Jews” .

Jews came to the Rhine area hand in hand with legions more than 1700 years ago, long before Germany existed as such. However, “it is a complex story, of pogroms, persecution by the Christian church, anti-Judaism and later anti-Semitism.

There were also periods of flourishing of jewish life –Like the one that occurred after the Enlightenment, the era of the great writers, composers like Felix Mendelssohn or personalities of science–, but unfortunately the common thread is anti-Judaism and anti-Semitism.

Andrei Kovacs. Photo: AFP

“At the beginning of the 20th century there were about 500,000 Jews living in German territory, but with the Shoah Jewish life was exterminated. It is estimated that there were just 16,000 Jews in Germany when the war ended and there are very few German Jews here today. Ninety percent of the Jewish community is made up of Jews from the former Soviet Union who arrived in the late 1990s and early 2000s due to the host policies of the German state. At first it was not easy because many did not speak German, but meanwhile their children born here do not even speak Russian. An estimated 150,000 Jews live in Germany today”, Details Kovacs.

Anti-Semitism is not unique to Germany, it is a European and probably a global problem Andrei Kovacs

The picture is completed by more and more young Israelis who settle in this country, like Yoav Bosidan, a stable dancer from the Deutsche Oper am Rhein who claims to feel very comfortable and want to stay. “In fact, Germany is the only country in Europe where the jewish population is growing, in front of the massive exodus of Jews who emigrate from the rest of the continent to North America or Israel. Anti-Semitism is not exclusive to Germany, it is a European and probably global problem ”, clarifies Kovacs.

A common future

450 institutions including museums, theaters, clubs and civil associations carry out some 1000 face-to-face and online proposals. Some will be subtitled or are already available in English, such as the virtual show Shared History – 1700 Years of Jewish Life in German-speaking Lands (Shared Story: 1700 Years of Jewish Life in German-Speaking Lands) from the Leo Baeck Institute.

Kovacs highlights a festival, Sukkot XXL, which will be “the largest in the world” and will summon the whole of society. “When a new neighbor comes to the neighborhood, we can take a guided tour of the synagogue or we can invite him to have a glass of wine, we aspire to this last type of encounter between Jewish and non-Jewish people,” he says.

Shows. Jewish life in Germany, covered in a series of activities. Photo: Roland Weihrauch / dpa

“Until now,” Kovacs maintains, “we have looked mainly to the past, something that is very important because the Shoah It is the greatest crime ever committed against humanity: criminal, perfidious, psychotic; It will always be a part of German society and it will be the responsibility of all our generations to remember it to ensure that it is not repeated. But German Jews are not museum pieces, we are not dead, we are alive, you cannot talk to us all the time only about death. We want to look to the future and that is the mission of this association that is neither Jewish nor non-Jewish: to learn from the past but live in the present and build a common future. And a future is not built on the exclusive basis of tears, we must find positive impulses for our children ”.

For Kovacs, it is a mistake to believe that celebrating Jewish life is erasing the past. “I think that because of the sense of responsibility that it carries, German society has made an effort to do a lot for Jewish life. And I say it as a Jew ”.

The Berlin Holocaust Memorial. A shocking work. Photo EFE / Omer Messinger

Max Czollek is a young poet and political scientist, Jewish and from Berlin. In his book Desintegriert euch! (“Disintegrate!”) Proposes leaving behind euphemisms such as “integration” in pursuit of a new political thought that recognizes the “radical diversity” of today’s German society. “He rightly points out that German society has entered a merely commemorative routine and what we need is accommodate diversity”Says Kovacs.

On House of One, the first multi-denominational temple of the world which will bring together the Jewish, Christian and Muslim cults under one roof and whose foundation stone will be laid in Berlin on May 27 this year, he concludes: “I do not know the project closely. It’s fine as a symbolic gesture in a city like Berlin, but more is needed. Judaism is Judaism because it is not multi-denominational, and also Jewish life goes beyond religion: there are atheist, liberal and orthodox Jews, left and right, there is everything as everywhere, what it is about is pluralism and a real encounter between people. ”