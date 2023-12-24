“The difference between the Nazi ghettos in Europe and Gaza is that in Gaza there are still many people alive and the world still has the opportunity to do something.” The phrase almost cost the Jewish writer Masha Gessen the ability to attend the presentation of the Hannah Arendt Prize that had been awarded to her for her political thought. In the end, the event could be held as planned in the German city of Bremen, but in a less solemn venue than initially announced. For weeks, tens of thousands of people around the world have been trying to do something, achieve a ceasefire to end the brutal humanitarian crisis inflicted on the Palestinians. These thousands of people are being joined by important Jewish voices, like Gessen. Voices that harshly criticize the actions of Netanyahu's Israeli Government, not only for the cruelty with which they attack the Palestinian population, but also for the damage they are causing in Israel.

Omer Bartov, an Israeli-born professor at Brown University who has dedicated his life to studying acts of mass murder, explained in the magazine The Chronicle of Higher Education that if Israel continues on its current course, with its current government, “it is feared that future generations of Israelis will inherit an 'authoritarian, Sparta-like' country whose sense of national identity is fundamentally 'based on bloodshed'.” .

The majority of Israelis, polls say, support Netanyahu's Government and the actions of its Defense Forces (IDF), but there are more and more voices within Israel frightened by the human deterioration of those soldiers who shoot half-naked people and with a white flag, who walk over the rubble of a recently bombed building, knowing that under their boots there are still men and women, children, alive, trapped and terrified, soldiers and officers who direct a missile against a house in which They know that only one doctor lives with his family or a United Nations worker. Soldiers and officers who calmly watch as a journalist bleeds to death and who humiliate detained civilians. These soldiers and officers will soon return to Israel and will be the teachers of their children, the friendly official behind the window, the waiter who serves coffee to the tourist… (A list with the names of 40 officers who have planned and carried out the operation is already at the International Criminal Court, according to former director of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth.)

Bartov distinguishes between ethnic cleansing, which “aims to expel a population from a territory, often violently,” and genocide, which “aims to destroy that population wherever it is,” but warns that the dehumanizing rhetoric that uses Netanyahu comes close to the latter and urges the international Jewish community to “raise its voice, before Israel's leadership plunges it and its neighbors into the abyss.”

Another Israeli historian, Avi Shlaim, professor emeritus of International Relations at Oxford, points out that in 2008 Israel launched the so-called Operation Cast Lead on Gaza. It is important to remember, he writes in prospectwhich even then an independent fact-finding mission headed by Richard Goldstone, a distinguished South African, Jewish and Zionist judge, established that Hamas and other Palestinian groups were guilty of launching rockets and mortars with the deliberate aim of harming Israeli civilians, but also that much of the extensive damage caused by the IDF “was not justified by military needs and was carried out illegally and senselessly.”

“The report found,” Shlaim says, “seven incidents in which civilians leaving their homes waving white flags were shot at; an attack, intentionally carried out on a hospital; numerous incidents in which ambulances were prevented from treating the seriously injured; “several attacks on civilian infrastructure of no military importance, to deprive civilians of their basic needs.”

“The Government of Israel has brought death and destruction to the people of Gaza many times,” Shlaim writes, “but this time it has raised the possibility of something much worse than before: ethnic cleansing.” In view of the fact that previous violations of international law were never punished, this time the Netanyahu Government has taken the plunge. Many Jewish voices warn: help stop them now.

