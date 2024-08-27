Ruth, gespielt von „Girls“-Star Lena Dunham, feilscht mit einer polnischen Familie um das Familienporzellan, ritzt sich eine Häftlingsnummer unter die Haut, verschlingt Bücher über den Holocaust. Dem von Stephen Fry dargestellten Edek ist dieser Eifer zu viel – und die Konfrontation mit dem Grauen setzt ihm zu. Darauf reagiert er mit Trotz und Unernst. Edek sabotiert die Pläne seiner Tochter, reißt einen Witz nach dem anderen, schließt Freundschaft mit einem Taxifahrer, singt Karaoke, geht eine Affäre ein.

Die deutsche Regisseurin Julia von Heinz hat „Treasure – Familie ist ein fremdes Land“ nach dem Bestsellerroman „Zu viele Männer“ von Lily Brett gedreht. Lakonisch beschreibt sie die komplexe wie innige Verbindung zwischen Vater und Tochter, das Weiter­wirken der Traumata über Generationen hinweg.

Kino, Theater, Diskussionen und Livemusik

Bei den diesjährigen Jüdischen Filmtagen in Frankfurt wird die Regisseurin ihren Film, der Mitte September in die deutschen Kinos kommt, als Preview zeigen und mit dem Psychoanalytiker Kurt Grünberg und Laura Cazés von der Zentralen Wohlfahrtsstelle der Juden in Deutschland über seine Entstehung und die Bedeutung transgenerationaler Traumata nach der Schoa sprechen.

Gut zwei Dutzend Veranstaltungen stehen bei der fünften Ausgabe des Filmfestivals auf dem Programm, darunter viele mit Publikumsgesprächen. Das Programm ist in diesem Jahr besonders vielfältig und international. Komödien laufen genauso wie Dokumentationen, es gibt ein Kurzfilmprogramm für Kinder, eine Karaoke-Nacht, Liora Hilb spielt ihr mit dem Kinder- und Jugendtheaterpreis ausgezeichnetes Stück „All That Matters“ im Ignatz-Bubis-Gemeindezentrum, im Jüdischen Museum wird eine Lesung und Diskussion mit Autorin Rachel Erdtmann über ihr Buch „Joseph Süßkind Oppenheimer – Ein Justizmord“ und der Filmemacherin und Publizistin Ina Knobloch geben, die Musiker Günter Buchwald und Helmut Eisel werden im Kino des Deutschen Filmmuseums den sowjetischen Stummfilm „Jüdisches Glück“ aus dem Jahr 1925 live vertonen.

Zwei Wochen, vom 1. bis zum 15. September, läuft das von der Kulturabteilung der Jüdischen Gemeinde geplante Festival in unterschiedlichen Kinos in Frankfurt. Einige Filme werden auch „open air“ vor, andere im Gemeindezentrum im Westend gezeigt.

Melancholy and comedy: scene from “A Good Jewish Boy” Simon Birman

The festival will open on September 1st with the French feature film “A Good Jewish Boy” by director Noé Debré. It is set in a suburb of Paris, the eccentric Bellisha and his sick mother Giselle are the only two Jews who still live in the neighborhood dominated by Arab immigrants after the closure of the kosher grocery store. Bellisha deceives his mother into believing that her reality has long since shattered – and fights against the inevitable detachment from her. Michaël Zindel, the brilliant lead actor in this comically melancholic film, will be a guest on the opening evening and will answer questions from the audience.

A documentary shows the Hamas terror of October 7

Also definitely worth seeing is the feature film “America” ​​by the Israeli-born director Ofir Raul Graizer, who now lives in Berlin. It is being shown as an open-air screening in the courtyard of the community center. Filmed with a lot of emotion and in bright, pop colors, it tells the story of a special love triangle. Eli and Yotam were close friends in their childhood in Tel Aviv, but his violent father and his mother’s suicide throw Eli’s life off track. The boy falls apart, but manages to make a new start in Chicago, where he works successfully as a swimming instructor. After his father’s death, he returns to Israel and meets Yotam and his fiancée Iris. On a trip to a lonely waterfall, Yotam is seriously injured. Iris blames Eli for this – but falls in love with him anyway.

Sociable: In the series “The Doubters” there is a lot of drinking and partying. © ARD Degeto

The documentary “Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre” is difficult to bear, but all the more important. The film was made shortly after the Hamas massacre on October 7. Survivors of the terrorist attack, in which 365 people, mostly young people, were killed, report on the gruesome scenes they had to watch, their fear of death and how the experience still haunts them. A shocking chronicle of the attack has been created from private cell phone films, surveillance camera footage and the terrorists’ GoPro recordings. After the film screening, there will be a conversation with a survivor of the massacre.

A dinner with the “Zweiflers” actors

The film festival will end happily with a special feast: under the motto “Shmooze’n’ Booze – Meet the Zweiflers”, there will be food and celebrations in the community center. The guests will be the actors and producers of the ARD series “Die Zweiflers”, which is set in Frankfurt and was awarded “Best Series” at the “International Series Festival” in Cannes.

Fast-paced, contemporary and often funny, it tells the story of a Jewish family from Frankfurt’s train station district who dared to make a fresh start with a delicatessen business after the Shoah. At the film dinner, producers David and Sarah Hadda and actors Aaron and Leo Altaras, Sunnyi Melles and Leonille Wittgenstein will talk about how “The Zweiflers” came about.