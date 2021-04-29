Zur deportation school free. When the entire Jewish population – ten citizens – in the Münsterland town of Stadtlohn is brought to the truck for removal, the schoolchildren stand in line with their teacher and sing rehearsed vicious songs. A very old witness of the documentary “A family under the swastika”, then seven years old, recites the inhuman verses word for word. Other, worse things may have faded in time, but this memory has remained. A shocking moment. Hitler’s words about “his” youth in the “Reichenberger Rede” in December 1938 come to mind: “You will no longer be free your whole life.” Hans Machemer, the main protagonist of this Arte film by Jutta Pinzler and Stephan Sattig (collaboration Christian Schmeink), at that time similarly old and with an ardent desire to belong to the “ethnic community” and its youth organization, is of course someone who got away with it. He is a survivor and later became a professor of cell biology. Due to the so-called Nuremberg Race Laws and the resolutions of the Wannsee Conference, his fate hung by a thread.

In “A family under the swastika”, Hans Machemer comments on the story of his parents and brothers. It’s a story that in some ways is commonplace, yet remarkable. Initially, mother Erna and father Helmut are not extraordinary personalities. When the two fell in love in 1929, he was a doctoral student in zoology; she was just starting her medical degree, which she soon took to Berlin. Helmut first becomes a medical intern in Mainz. A long-distance relationship that forces both of them to write letters. After all, for years they recorded their lives in hundreds of letters, countless photos and nine hours of film material. Even during the advance on the Eastern Front, Helmut, who has volunteered as a hospital doctor, will still photograph his Wehrmacht comrades setting fire to houses and freezing in the trenches. The Machemer’s private archive is the historical treasure unearthed in this film.

Hope for Aryanization

The tender exchange at the beginning turns into doubtful questions when it turns out that Erna’s mother is Jewish, until then a kind of family secret. Erna, believing she came from a four hundred year old patrician family, is shocked by the news. Helmut quarrels. The National Socialist classification makes her a “half-breed”. After all, the parents’ greatest concern is their three sons. While Erna in Stadtlohn, where Helmut has taken over an ophthalmological practice (he was removed from the university as a “Jewish man”), he hides the growing hostility from the children, Helmut tries to get medals of bravery when working at the front. The Führer personally, so the vague but only hope, could order an “Aryanization” on an honorary basis. No more than around four hundred requests for the “German bloodshed declaration” were probably approved in total. After France and Belgium, Helmut goes to the Eastern Front, he will not survive the Russian campaign.

“A family under the swastika” brings the everyday life of this family, threatened under National Socialism, to life with intensive preparation of the material. However, it is precisely the abundance of different certificates that is troubling him. In the documentary film sector, one speaks of an “archive exhibition” when the material is shown to advantage in excess, but no well-considered editing and no speaking arrangement is visibly sorted. That’s the case here.

In addition to the private archive, the filmmakers draw from numerous other archives without making the differences between the Machemer pictures and the other collections visible. Letters from the couple, read off-screen, are provided with data, but whether it is a good idea to fill in gaps in the correspondence with animated drawings by Erna and Helmut remains to be seen. The role of some contemporary witnesses is not named, but the biggest shortcoming of the story is that the pictures, like the letters, already snipped into small pieces, are excessively over-texted by several speakers. A more courageous selection of the documents, perhaps also a different perspective, for example the consistent narration from Erna’s point of view, would have done the production good. Andreas Christoph Schmidt’s film “Destroyed – A Family History in the Holocaust” (2020) shows how one can build an exemplary documentation through and around the empty spaces of a family’s whereabouts under the swastika.

A family under the swastika runs today at 8:15 p.m. at Arte.