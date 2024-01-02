A Jewish family walking through the American Dream Mall, in New Jersey, USA, was the target of verbal attacks from a pro-Palestinian woman this Monday (1st).

According to information from British newspapers The Jewish Chronicle and Daily Mail, the woman began making verbal attacks after seeing that the 16-year-old girl in the family was dressed in a sweatshirt that had the symbol of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). According to the information, the woman hurled several insults at the girl and her family, even calling her a “slut”, “prostitute” and “murderer”. The woman also accused family members of “supporting” the “genocide of Palestinians” and shouted “Free Palestine”.

“You are a prostitute, your mother is a prostitute, your grandmother is a prostitute,” the woman, whose name was not revealed, said to the girl, according to the The Jewish Chronicle.

In a video shared on social media, it can be seen that the woman was accompanied by a man, who, according to the DailyMailalso insulted the family.

The father of the 16-year-old teenager, who was next to his 12-year-old brother, tried to protect his wife and children, putting himself between them and the attackers. The teenager's mother filmed the disturbance on her cell phone.

The family said they felt “humiliated and threatened” by the woman's attitude, who did not stop screaming even after they walked away. They stated that they had “never experienced a similar situation” and that they were “shocked by the level of hatred and intolerance”.

The group StopAntisemitism, which monitors cases of anti-Semitism in the United States and which published the video of the attack on its social networks, condemned the act. To the DailyMailthe organization's executive director, Liora Rez, said that “incidents like this contribute to an atmosphere of violence that has driven hate crimes against Jews to new heights.”

Rez attributed the incident to the “Free Palestine” movement, which, she said, “has generated so much hate and division in America that a Jewish family cannot walk through a mall without being accosted.”

As reported by the DailyMail, New Jersey police said they are investigating the case and that they “do not tolerate any type of discrimination or harassment.” The American Dream Mall did not comment on the incident.

In recent months, US officials have said they are monitoring an increase in threats made against Jews and Muslims due to the high levels of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia that have been occurring in the country since the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel in October last year, which killed more than a thousand people in the Jewish State.