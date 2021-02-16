A moment of the neo-fascist march last Saturday in Madrid in homage to the Blue Division. Victor Lerena / EFE

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) has asked the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the serious anti-Semitic accusations made in an act of tribute to the Blue Division (the military unit sent by Franco to support Hitler in the invasion of the Soviet Union during World War II ) held last Saturday in Madrid.

In a video released by the digital magazine Tide you can see how a young woman dressed in a Falangist blue shirt and surrounded by dozens of people with neo-fascist symbols and Nazi paraphernalia releases a proclamation in which she assures that “the enemy will always be the same, although with different masks: the Jew. And he adds: “Because nothing is more certain than this statement: the Jew is the culprit, the Jew is the culprit and the Blue Division fought for it”, to later affirm that communism is “a Jewish invention to confront the workers.”

The organization that represents Spanish Jews considers “inadmissible that in a State of Law and full democracy these serious accusations go unpunished” and recalls that Spain joined the International Alliance for the Remembrance of the Holocaust in July 2020, “which contemplates as anti-Semitism to accuse the Jews as a group of being guilty of any event ”. The FCJE and the Platform against Antisemitism and the Movement against Intolerance assure that they will act “with all the legal tools” at their disposal to punish these acts.

The ambassador of Israel in Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, wrote in a tweet that “the anti-Semitic proclamations made at the Madrid tribute to the Blue Division are disgusting and cannot be accommodated in a democratic society. Education and learning the truth about history is the way to prevent the past from repeating itself ”, he adds.