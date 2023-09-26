Once again, the former president of Mexico, Vincent Fox He once again referred to Morena’s virtual presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoas “Jewish” and “foreigner.”

It was through social networks where Fox, in a publication, made the accusation against Sheinbaum Pardo, despite the fact that He had already been accused of xenophobia and anti-Semitism for a similar message which was published on July 21.

This time, Vicente Fox published on his

The message was taken up by Fox from another publication that contains a quote in which attacks Sheinbaum for wearing a cross and being of Jewish descent, describing the former Head of Government of Mexico City as “false.” The former president took up the message and He reiterated that Sheinbaum is “Jewish” and “foreign”without saying anything else.

This publication is similar to the one he issued on July 21 and in which he referred to Sheinbaum as a “Bulgarian Jew.” On that occasion, Fox had to rectify, delete his message and apologize, after being accused of being anti-Semitic.

After this Monday’s publication, Internet users have questioned him again for being xenophobic and anti-Semitic, without Fox having responded so far.

In a few minutes the message received a large number of reactions, among which they described it as anti-Semitic, which is defined as the ‘Trendency or attitude of systematic hostility towards Jews’ (RAE).

Some of the comments that could be read were: ”If they blocked his account for this anti-Semitic comment and many more… we would all be calmer”, ”someone taking away this man’s cell phone is not helping @XochitlGalvez at all You are a xenophobe, where is TwitterSeguro or whatever it’s called now, damn” and ”Report this post, it violates the conduct of this social network by promoting hate, where are the three little dots at the top right”.

