Jewels We now want to boost the diamond trade – The growth company launches a diamond wafer, which is expected to be a gold bar-like product

Bhavi Mandalia
September 28, 2020
The growth company is launching a disc with diamonds embedded in it. If diamond disc enthusiasm in the market, it can create a whole new kind of demand for gemstones.

Startup company intends to open up the diamond market to investors by launching thick wafers embedded in a carefully selected collection of precious gemstones.

Diamond Standard Co plans to begin selling its new diamond wafer in a $ 25 million, or about $ 21 million, bid today, Monday. The company’s goal is to create a gold bar-like product. It would be a new yardstick for an industry that has had difficulty determining the value of stones in a challenging market.

