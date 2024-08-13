Ancient jewels stolen from the Green Vault Museum in the eastern German city of Dresden in a dramatic operation nearly five years ago were returned to the museum on Tuesday. The jewels are being displayed without restoration in the same condition they were recovered in December 2022.

“We are extremely happy and grateful. Today is a beautiful day for us,” said Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of Saxony, at the opening of the re-exhibition of the jewelry. Marion Ackermann, head of the state art collections in Dresden, called the day “a particularly beautiful moment.”

The jewelry is displayed under special lights in its case alongside jewelry that survived the theft. A closer examination shows the damage to the pieces.

“We currently assume that all the pieces can be restored,” Ackermann said. International experts will be called in but the jewels are currently considered evidence in ongoing trials. The precious pieces will be put on display to the public from Wednesday.

It is worth noting that the theft, which took place on November 25, 2019, is one of the most sensational art thefts in German history. In addition to stealing 21 pieces of jewelry made of diamonds and sparkling stones, the perpetrators also caused material damage worth more than one million euros. In May 2023, the Dresden District Court sentenced five young men from the Berlin gang (Remo) to several years in prison for the theft.