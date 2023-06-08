Value is close to the estimate given by the Federal Revenue at the time of the seizure, on October 26, 2021

The PF (Federal Police) concluded that the expertise on the Saudi jewels seized by the Federal Revenue with the entourage of the then government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are worth between R$ 4 and 5 million.

In the document apprehending the items, the Federal Revenue previously estimated that the jewels cost US$ 1 million (R$ 4.9 million, at current quotations). PF experts travel to Switzerland, where the parts had been manufactured, to get closer to the precise value.

The jewelry set consisted of:

1 necklace;

1 ring;

1 watch;

diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from the Chopard brand.

This report will receive further updates.